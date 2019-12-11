Paisano’s “GIANT Holiday Weekend” approaches

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — A reminder: “Christmas at the Hotel Paisano, A GIANT Holiday Weekend” is starting this Friday, December 13.

The first part of the event — a “Kids’ Christmas Cookie Party” — is geared towards children. That event starts at 4:30 p.m. and is sponsored by Livingston Insurance. It’s free for any kids aged 3 to 12 and ends at 6 p.m. Kids should plan to arrive by 5:30 if they want to get in on the (cookie) party.

Afterwards, Clara Williams will help adults craft holiday ornaments and Jett’s Grill will serve wine and appetizers. Registration is $30 per person, and reservations can be made at 432-729-3669; the hotel says walk-ins are also welcome.

The holiday market arrives Saturday, December 14, featuring artists, artisans and other craftspeople. That event will happen in the hotel’s lobby and courtyard and will feature make-your-own s’mores and hot chocolate from the Marfa Chamber of Commerce, fresh popcorn from Marfa 4-H and spiced cider and Christmas cookies from the hotel. The theater troupe Dresden Collective will provide entertainment.

Santa Claus and Ms. Claus, whose attendance is also sponsored by the Marfa Chamber of Commerce, will be at the hotel’s fireplace from 9 until 11 a.m., 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. to take photos with children. Local photographer Sarah Vasquez (who, full disclosure, also works at this paper) will be there to take photos of people with Santa.

Afterwards, Big Night Quartet, a group from Austin, will perform at the annual Holiday Dinner and Dance in the hotel’s ballroom at 6:30 p.m. Sara North, a Dallas chef, will offer a five-course meal. The event this year is sponsored by Marfa National Bank, Livingston Insurance, Marfa Realty, Big Bend Coffee Roasters and LD Supply — and Hotel Paisano says “holiday favorites and dance tunes will fill the air.” Reservations for that event can also be made at 432-729-3669.

Finally, on Sunday, Jett’s Grill will offer “Breakfast with Santa” from 8 until 11 a.m. There will be a special breakfast/brunch menu as well as children’s specials.

Reservations are not required for the event. Santa and Ms. Claus will visit with children and families before they return to their busy work season at the North Pole.