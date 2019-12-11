Poetry gathering seeks volunteers

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE — Lone Star Cowboy Poetry Gathering is seeking volunteers for its event in February.

Some tasks can be done remotely, and some tasks will take place onsite during the event. “We need your help during the event as well helping us get ready for those two big days,” organizers said. “It takes a lot of us to make the gathering happen.”

All told, the event is seeking volunteers for 22 different teams: advertising, ambassadors, audio tech, hosting, lodging, logistical, meals, merchandise, membership, newsletter, parking, photography, public relations, security, shuttles, social media, staging, sponsorship, ushers, ticket takers, volunteer recruitment and volunteer management. Anyone interested can sign up at LoneStarCowboyPoetry.com. (Look for the “volunteer” menu.)

One of the key volunteer roles is the ambassador, whose goal it is to spread the word about the event. Ambassador training courses are available online, and the Lone Star Cowboy Poetry Gathering will mail out promotional materials to ambassadors, including brochures and cards.

In particular, they want volunteers with smartphones. That’s because they want people to post on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram about the event.

People interested in volunteering are encouraged to attend a single, 45-minute “Get Acquainted and General Volunteer Training” in Alpine, which will happen on Tuesday, December 17, at 7 p.m. and Tuesday, January 7, at 7 p.m. People can also take an online training beginning on January 2. Visit LoneStarCowboyPoetry.com — or text “vol” to 432-216-2167 — to register.