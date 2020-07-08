RULE Gallery opens Rupture exhibition on Saturday

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA – RULE Gallery is pleased to present Rupture, a solo exhibition of work by Britland Tracy, guest-curated by Melinda Barlow. The show will be on view from July 11 through September 20, 2020, at our Marfa location, 204 E San Antonio Street.

Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. With public and staff safety in mind, all visitors will be required to wear masks and observe social-distancing guidelines throughout their time in the gallery. Due to the current situation, RULE will not be holding a public opening reception for this exhibition.

Britland Tracy’s most recent body of work, Rupture, focuses on the residue of human-inflicted trauma as performed through mass entertainment media. Using her camera, the artist captures scenes depicting human on human violence witnessed in movies and television, making long exposure photographs of the action playing out on screen. The results become singular images, densely layered with washes of color and ghostly movement, where over- and underexposed elements develop into jumbled cacophonies of gestures and objects.

The scenes Tracy selects portray hate crimes and domestic abuse, and the resultant pictures, while beautiful, act as metaphors for the forgetting that emerges in the human psyche through the gradual buildup of physical and psychological violence over time. The last words uttered in each scene become the title of its respective image, ultimately leaving visual and verbal erasure as the final traces of a ruptured narrative.

Britland Tracy of Tacoma, Washington is a visual artist, born in 1990, whose work engages photography, text and ephemera to illuminate the infrastructures of human connection and discord. She has published two artist books, Show Me Yours and Pardon My Creep, and has exhibited at the Griffin Museum of Photography in Winchester, Massachusetts, the Davis Orton Gallery in Hudson, New York, the Lucie Foundation in Los Angeles, the Photographic Center Northwest in Seattle, and the CU Art Museum in Boulder, Colorado, as well as a number of other experimental and collaborative spaces. She holds a BA in French from the University of Washington, and an MFA in interdisciplinary media arts practices from the University of Colorado, where she continues to teach courses while traveling throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Melinda Barlow, Ph.D., is associate professor of cinema studies and moving image arts at the University of Colorado, Boulder. A film and contemporary art historian and curator, she co-curated “Primal Seen: Selections from the CU Art Museum’s Collection of Photography from the 19thCentury to the Present,” and “1959: A Golden Year on the Silver Screen,” in Denver. A recipient of The Dorothy Martin Woman Faculty Member Award for her research on women artists, the Women Who Make a Difference Award from her students at CU, and the Lyn Blumenthal Memorial Award in Video Criticism from the Video Data Bank in Chicago, Professor Barlow wrote the catalogue essay “The Wild Zone” for Show Me Yours (Conveyor Editions, 2018), the artist book by Britland Tracy.

RULE Gallery, founded in 1991, has locations in Denver and Marfa. RULE represents emerging and mid-career contemporary artists and artist estates, with a focus on fostering investigative art practices while developing artists’ long-term careers. Outside their robust in-house exhibition schedule, RULE coordinates programming in prominent institutions and nontraditional settings, expanding community engagement with the work. In addition, the gallery actively endeavors to bring greater recognition of the region’s historic art movements to a broader audience.