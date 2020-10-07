‘Walk Across Texas’ aims to get residents moving and competing

By Big Bend Sentinel

PRESIDIO COUNTY — A new initiative aims to get Presidio County residents in the habit of walking and exercising more regularly. Even better, there are prizes.

The free eight-week initiative, called “Walk Across Texas!” or “WAT!”, will be hosted by Matlin Sain, the county extension agent for Presidio County. The goal, she said in an email announcing the program, is to “help Texans establish the habit of regular physical activity” while also competing for prizes.

Here’s how it works: People who are interested in competing form teams of up to eight people. As an example, Sain listed the Marfa ISD Teachers Team, the Presidio ISD Cross-Country Team and the Presidio County Courthouse Team.

“The opportunities are endless for creating teams!” Sain wrote.

Teams then log their miles and compete to see who can walk the most. At the end of the eight-week period, there will be prizes for the top four teams. In her email, Sain left those prizes as a surprise rather than listing them.

People can register for the program at HowdyHealth.org. Because the leagues are divided among youth and adult participants, each group needs the league code for their division to register. For adults, that code is watL-200923-99337. For youth, it’s watLY-200923-82048.

For those interested in learning more, Sain will be hosting an orientation meeting at the Presidio County Courthouse lawn in downtown Marfa on Sunday, October 11, at 3 p.m.

Sain says she will ask participants to sign a COVID-19 Screening Form and to also practice mask and social distancing rules. “I will be taking all precautions that I can to keep everyone safe,” she wrote.

Sain said residents can also learn more information about the program online. She directed people to the social media profiles for Presidio 4-H (their Facebook is at https://www.facebook.com/presidio4Hextension and their Instagram is at https://www.instagram.com/presidio4hextension/.) People can also visit the website for “Walk Across Texas” at https://fch.tamu.edu/programs/physical-activity/.