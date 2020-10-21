Capstone art project depicts “celebration of life” in borderlands

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE — Next week, in a Bachelor of Fine Arts capstone exhibition for Sul Ross State University, a Big Bend resident is showing off her large scale oil paintings.

The exhibition, entitled “Te llevo en el Alma” (Spanish for “I carry you in my soul”), comes from Yosdy Valdivia, a Ojinaga/Presidio native and arts student at Sul Ross State University in Alpine. In a news release announcing the event, Valdivia said her paintings are meant as a “celebration of life and appreciation to [my] homeland, on the borderland of Mexico and Texas.” They also celebrate “the natural beauty of the west Texas area.”

This capstone exhibition will be Valdivia’s first solo exhibit. She’s been “deeply inspired by the area,” according to the news release, and “wanted to dedicate a whole show to her home.”

Valdivia’s paintings, which draw from contemporary expressionism, depict scenes of ordinary life in the region. Among them are “Vacas,” a painting of two cows grazing and “Por las tierras de Chihuahua,” which depict horse riders against a stark backdrop of mountains. Her style is somewhat reminiscent of Vincent Van Gogh, replete with moody colors and swirling brushstrokes.

In a written statement to The Big Bend Sentinel, Valdivia said her paintings “revolve around the idea of home,” with themes like the U.S.-Mexico border, family life, the desert and tradition.

Valdivia also offered some more context on her life story. Born in the United States but raised in Ojinaga, she attended school in Presidio. “I was always told by my teachers to go far away from home, to explore new places,” she said. She felt “an urge to know what it’s like to live in a [big] city, where no one knows you.”

She took their advice, ultimately enrolling at Texas State University in San Marcos. “It was simply amazing,” she said — but she was “crazy homesick” and felt like she was “missing out on a lot of things” with her family. She ultimately moved back to the region to finish her degree at SRSU.

Valdivia’s exhibit runs for two weeks, from next Monday, October 26, until Friday, November 6, at the Francois Fine Arts Building at Sul Ross State University. It’s open to visitors on weekdays, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exhibition will not feature a reception, the news release states. But as readers can see from her paintings, there will still be great works by a rising local artist.