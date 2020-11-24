2020 #AlpineTXPhoto contest announces winners

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE — The city of Alpine has announced the winners of the 2020 #AlpineTXPhoto Contest. The tenth annual photo contest had its greatest number of entries ever, with over 600 photographs submitted by 156 photographers. Free and open to the public, the contest closed to entries on September 30.

Photographers throughout the region and beyond were asked to capture the city of Alpine in a personal, reflective way to reveal the personality of the area. The contest judge for 2020 was David Winslow. All entered photographs are submitted anonymously to the judge, who is given only their title and a random ID number.

For the past 30 years, David has been photographing in Texas, Mexico, Guatemala and the southwestern U.S. He has exhibited his work at galleries in Mexico and Texas. After living in Mexico for 14 years, he currently resides in Alpine, where he has owned and operated Galeria Mañana since 2017 (www.galeriamanana.net).

The H.L. Kokernot Jr. Memorial Award, which this year includes a $750 cash prize, was won by Leslie Mendoza’s “Eyes Talk.” Winslow said about the image, “The expression on the face of that steer, looks like it’s giving the photographer the stink eye, great capture. The cowboy attire, the spurs, the boot with jeans tucked in, snap button denim shirt, and the knife on his belt – classic cowboy image. And the dust is flying. This photo has it all.”

The Charles Henry Trost Memorial Award (a $250 cash award for 2020), was taken by Tim McKenna’s “The view of the Christmas and Chisos Mountains as seen from Texas Hwy 118, 35 miles North of Terlingua, TX.” Winslow commented, “The color variety of the mountains, with the shadows interrupting, is stunning. And overhanging clouds at the top of the photo and the foreground prairie finish off this great photo. I wish I had been there to see that scene live with the photographer.”

The remaining contest winners were “Sunrise at The Desk” by Matthew Walter, “Birds in Snow” also by McKenna and “Patriot Cowboy” by Carolyn Morehead, all receiving $100 cash prizes for the 2020 Contest.

All of the winners and entrants, as well as judge’s notes on all of the finalists for the #AlpineTXPhoto Contest, are available for viewing on the city of Alpine’s visitor information website: visitalpinetx.com.