Hometown rodeo gets high honors at WRCA World Championship 

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE – The Big Bend Ranch Rodeo has been named Rodeo of the Year by the Working Ranch Cowboys Association (WRCA). The BBRR has been an official sanctioned WRCA rodeo for the past 20 years and is the second sanctioned rodeo to be given this award.

The Big Bend Ranch Rodeo has been a leader among WRCA sanctioned rodeos in many areas: they are the first sanctioned rodeo to designate its proceeds for rodeo scholarships, the first to establish a youth competition as part of the rodeo weekend (that has spread to the WRCA as one of their weekend events) and BBRR was also the first to have a “Buy a Cowboy a Meal” program that feeds every contestant, in addition to a hospitality tent where the cowboys and their families can get a hot meal.

The Big Bend Ranch Rodeo Committee is made up of hard working people who are dedicated to preserving the ranching way of life and providing a venue where working ranch cowboys can show off the skills they use in their everyday work, have a little fun and maybe even earn a little prize money. 2020 Committee members are: Gary Dunshee, John and MaryAnn Luedecke, Don Cadden, Mattie and Clayton Sargent, Ashley Wood, Stacey Wood, CJ Aragon, Jess and Colby Smith, Dennis Yadon, Paula Wilson and Lonnie Rodriguez, Tate McMullan and Chachi Hawkins.

“This ranch rodeo could not happen every year without the terrific support of area businesses, restaurants and ranches and we are grateful for their continued interest in keeping the working cowboy traditions alive,” said Chachi Hawkins in an announcement of the honor. “Our hats are off to you all. THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts.”

The Rodeo of the Year award was presented to BBRR Committee members Gary Dunshee and John and MaryAnn Luedecke during the Friday night performance of the WRCA World Championship in Amarillo this past weekend.

The BBRR Committee is already working on plans for next year’s BBRR on August 13-14, 2021. For more information, visit www.bigbendranchrodeo.com.