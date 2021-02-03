Join a small business and entrepreneurship outreach webinar this Tuesday

By Big Bend Sentinel

WEST TEXAS — The Rio Grande Council of Governments will host a webinar for small business owners and entrepreneurs in Presidio, Hudspeth, Culberson, Jeff Davis and Brewster Counties on Tuesday, February 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. There will be presentations on no-cost support and lending resources from the Sul Ross Small Business Development Center, Workforce Solutions Borderplex – Digital Transformations, and Communities Unlimited, followed by a Q & A session with participants.

For webinar or call-in information please see: http://riocog.org/upcoming-events.

The meeting can be joined from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/746412701 or can be dialed into using a phone and calling (571) 317-3112 and using access code 746-412-701.