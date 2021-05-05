Ex-Marfa Shorthorns group awards scholarship

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA – Ex-Marfa Shorthorns Group of El Paso are awarding scholarships to Marfa High School students Robert Hinojos and Bryanna Bentley, both receiving a total of $2,092. The scholarship award committee consisting of Delma Sotelo, Joe Cabezuela, Mando Uranga and Tonie Williams made the selection based on achievement information provided by Marfa High School administrators.

The entire group of Ex-Marfa Shorthorns members and friends are grateful and proud to have so much support as they worked to generate thousands of dollars in scholarship funds over the past 25 years. Consistently, the Marfa National Bank, The Big Bend Sentinel, Marfa Chamber of Commerce and state Sen. Jose Rodriquez have remained loyal to the Shorthorns Group initiatives. Additionally, hundreds of Marfa High School Exes and friends from surrounding communities demonstrated enormous support as well, especially during fundraising initiatives normally held during the Marfa Lights Festival.

Because of the pandemic, the Ex-Marfa Shorthorns Group of El Paso and friends were not able to meet in 2020 or 2021 to organize scholarship fundraising initiatives. The El Paso group remains hopeful that Marfa High School Exes living in other cities and states form Ex-Marfa Shorthorns scholarship fundraising groups so they can continue to support Marfa students from their alma mater –– “Marfa High belongs to me, true to her I’ll always be.”

For information call: 432 386 5737.