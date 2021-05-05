Government

New emergency broadband benefit program to accept applications next week

Subscribe

By Big Bend Sentinel

May 5, 2021 300 PM

The Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new Federal Communications Commission program, is offering a temporary benefit to help lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The $3.2B Emergency Broadband Benefit program provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households. The benefit also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.

A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

  •     Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program;
  •     Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year;
  •     Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;
  •     Experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or
  •     Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating providers’ existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

Emergency Broadband Benefit enrollment will open on May 12, 2021. Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider or directly with the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) using an online or mail-in application.  Additional information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit is available at www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit, or by calling 833-511-0311 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. any day of the week.

 

Related

Property valuations rise significantly

By Big Bend Sentinel

 

Marfa re-elects mayor and council members, adds newcomer to school board

By Abbie Perrault

 

With current ambulances in dire straits, Presidio EMS secures funding for new emergency vehicle 

By Sachi McClendon

Presidio city council pledged to purchase a new ambulance as the current ones on the street have seen better days. However, the new ambulance won’t arrive until 2022 at the earliest.
 