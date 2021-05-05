By Big Bend Sentinel

Ronnie Eddie Martinez, 60, of Fort Davis, Texas, ended his battle with cancer on April 28, 2021, in Odessa, Texas.

Funeral Services were held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Davis with Father Pablo Matta officiating. Burial followed at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Davis.

Ronnie Eddie Martinez was born in Alpine, Texas, to Manuel Francisco Martinez and Josefina Granado Martinez on July 18, 1960. He went to school in Presidio and Fort Davis. He first married Maribel Aranda on August 5, 1978, in Presidio, Texas.

Ronnie Eddie, a devoted Catholic, enjoyed his years working in construction and masonry. He was a hardworking cowboy who enjoyed his free time doing what he loved: horse racing, rooster fighting and being in the arena.

Ronnie Eddie Martinez is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Adolfo Martinez, Manuel Martinez, Moises Martinez, Adan Martinez, Ernesto Martinez and Santiago Martinez; and a very great friend, Delma Holguin.

Ronnie Eddie is survived by his sons and their spouses: Marty and Monica Martinez of Presidio, Ronnie and Elyana Martinez, Randy and Ashley Martinez and son Bryan Martinez, all of Odessa. Also, his siblings: Francisco Martinez and wife Hazel of Marfa, Texas, Yolanda Salcido and husband Leroy, Rosie Salcido and husband Hooper, all of Ft. Davis. Ronnie Eddie also leaves to cherish his memory eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Pallbearers were his sons and grandsons Marty, Randy, Ronnie, Bryan, Marty Lee and Ronnie Martinez.

The Family of Ronnie Eddie Martinez wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. James D. Luecke, Kindred Hospice and all caregivers that extended care through his battle.

The Martinez family extends thanks to all those who share their sympathy and give their condolences.

Arrangements are entrusted to Willowbrook Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Midland. To place online condolences, please visit www.willowbrk.com.