DAR Good Citizen awards presented at area high schools

By Big Bend Sentinel

DAR Good Citizens are selected by their high school based on qualities of good character including dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. The local Paisano Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, works with area schools to recognize one Good Citizen from each high school senior class. Good Citizens receive a certificate, a pin and a stipend toward their college education.

Samantha Kuhlman was selected as the DAR Good Citizen from the graduating class of 2021 of Valentine High School. The award was presented to Samantha by Valentine Superintendent Debbie Engle. Samantha plans to attend Sul Ross State University, majoring in business and animal science.

Kylie Penders was selected as the DAR Good Citizen from the graduating class of 2021 of Alpine High School. The award was presented to Kylie by Dr. Kendra DeHart, assistant professor of history at Sul Ross State University, as a member of the Paisano Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Kylie plans to attend Texas Christian University to study biology and veterinary medicine.

Giana Gonzales was selected as the DAR Good Citizen from the graduating class of 2021 of Marathon High School. The award was presented to Giana by Dr. Kendra DeHart. Giana plans to attend Midland College to study sonography and ultrasound technology.