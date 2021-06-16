Local Methodist churches welcome new pastor

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA – A new pastor is headed to West Texas as the First United Methodist churches in Marfa and Alpine welcome Stephen White and his wife Teresa.

White began his ministry as a certified lay minister and is now a licensed local pastor working toward becoming fully ordained.

He has served churches in New Mexico, El Paso and Monahans and is coming to serve both the Marfa and Alpine United Methodist churches beginning June 27, 2021.

His previous professions involved working with IBM and Microsoft after attending Austin College and NMSU, where he graduated with a B.S. in computer science in 1985.

He stated he is looking forward to exploring God’s love and working to spread the gospel in this beautiful area of West Texas.