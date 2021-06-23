Hutchings claims bull riding title at the College National Finals Rodeo

By Big Bend Sentinel

CASPER, Wyo. – Tristen Hutchings nabbed the Southwest Region Reserve Championship for Bull Riding last week in Casper, Wyoming. The Blackfoot, Idaho, native attended Snake River High School and started his rodeo career back in his middle school days. He spent a year in Odessa before arriving at Sul Ross back in 2019. He’ll graduate in 2022 with a degree in ag business.

“It means the world to me, it’s a great starting point to the summer, and the rest of my career. Hope to continue with this success, glad to bring the title back to Alpine,” said Hutchings.

He rode three times up in Casper where he rode four head at the CNFR for scores of 77.5, 74.0, and 90 for a total score of 295 for a three-head total of 241.5 beating out the second-place winner by 80 points. No other rider had three qualifying rides and Hutchings was one of two to cover twice. Although Hutchings took no score on his first ride, he won the second round with 77.5 and won the final round with that blistering 90.

Hutchings wasn’t the only one to come away with some serious accolades at the conclusion of the season. Garrett Jacobs walked away with the Tie-Down Roper and Southwest Region Reserve All-Around Championships. Jacobs ends his campaign placing third in the nation in the team roping, seventh in the nation in tie-down roping and third in the nation in the all-around.

“Qualifying to the short go in both of my events was really special, and then to have a close friend [Tristen Hutchings] win the title in his event was really amazing to watch. I felt humbled to be a part of a growing, yet competitive team,” Jacobs commented. “CJ [Aragon] has done so much to give guys like Tristen and I any and every opportunity we need to win inside or out of the arena all while being a good friend himself. I really enjoyed my time at Sul Ross.”

This was followed up by Lane Cooper who won the second round of the team roping with Blake Bentley. The pair was 5.4 seconds to win the round. All in all, it was a great showing from the Sul Ross Rodeo Team.