Local amateur radio operators to participate in national field day

By Big Bend Sentinel

Amateur radio operators from the tri-county region will be participating in a national radio exercise on June 26 and 27 south of Alpine. The Big Bend Amateur Radio Club (BBARC) will be making round-the-clock contacts with clubs all over the country in a field day operation and the public is invited to attend.

Amateur radio functions completely independent of the internet and phone systems. Stations can be set up anywhere quickly and operate from an emergency power source.

The operation begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and operators will take shifts on operating different radios on various frequencies and in different modes like voice, morse code and digital messages. The radios will be manned until Sunday afternoon, and the club is competing for points.

Among the number of ways a club can earn points is public and youth participation. The public is able to get on the air at the event. GOTA operators under 18 will receive a certificate of merit for their accomplishment.

The BBARC is a nonprofit organization with 60 members, founded in 1974. The club is integral to emergency communications in the area –– most of the area covered by the BBARC repeater system is remote wilderness with no cellular coverage, including Big Bend National Park and Big Bend Ranch State Park. BBARC members regularly aid motorists as well as help themselves.

To attend the event, travel 118 south from Alpine, just past the big hill at the Double Diamond Club House. Look for antenna towers on the west side across from La Vista RV park and set back from the mailboxes. For more information about field day and the BBARC, contact the club at K5FD@arrl.net.