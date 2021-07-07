Out-of-state troopers and state police make their way to Texas

By Ursula Muñoz-Schaefer

BREWSTER — Last Wednesday, the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice on its Facebook page regarding out-of-state law enforcement currently being deployed near the border.

“We would like to remind everyone that you may start seeing Troopers and State Police from various states, as several Governors have pledged to assist Governor Abbott in his border security efforts,” it read.

Though the post did not clarify where the troopers and state police were currently stationed, Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson told The Big Bend Sentinel that his office had been getting complaints from people who’d been pulled over by an Iowa state trooper in Pecos County, around Coyanosa.

“We just wanted to put it out there that there are some out-of-state troopers here, working,” he explained, after clarifying that out-of-state law enforcement were not working in Brewster, but in the neighboring county. “We haven’t had one over here yet.”

The order to deploy out-of-state law enforcement began as a plea from Gov. Greg Abbott, who, along with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, addressed the border crisis as a “disaster” and “emergency” in a letter to other governors on June 10. Florida, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Arkansas and Ohio have since answered Abbott’s request, arranging to send state and National Guard troops.

The specifics of each agency’s deployment near the border differs. A press release from Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson states 90-day deployment of “up to 40” National Guard members. South Dakota’s state website says that “up to 50” National Guard will remain anywhere from one to two months, whereas a media release from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts states that the deployment of 25 of Nebraska’s state troopers in Del Rio will last “no longer than 16 days.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis deployed more than 50 staff law enforcement members for 16-day shifts, according to a news release.

Although National Guard personnel have been deployed to the border in the past under presidential orders, it is rare for a governor to make such a request.

Presidio’s Chief Deputy Sheriff Joel Nuñez says Presidio County has observed additional Texas state troopers on Highway 90 and Highway 67 — but none from out-of-state.

“We’ve had operations along the border and the operations extend for a week, maybe two weeks,” he said. “That is helpful for that week or two, however where we do need the help is additional resources longterm to be able to suppress more, or at least show more of a presence.”