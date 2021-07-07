News

Wally Funk will fly to space on New Shepard’s first human flight

Photo Courtesy of Blue Origin / Wally Funk will join Jeff Bezos on Blue Origin’s New Shepard’s first human flight later this month.
Subscribe

By Big Bend Sentinel

July 7, 2021 106 PM

Fulfilling a lifelong mission to become an astronaut, Wally Funk will fly to space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard’s first human flight on July 20 as Jeff Bezos’ honored guest. She will join Bezos, his brother Mark Bezos, and the auction winner on the flight.

Funk’s journey to space began in the 1960s when she was the youngest graduate of the Woman in Space Program, a privately-funded project which tested female pilots for astronaut fitness. Later known as the “Mercury 13,” thirteen American women successfully underwent the same physiological and psychological screening tests as the astronauts selected by NASA for Project Mercury, but they never flew to space.  Wally was the youngest graduate of this program.

She was the first female FAA inspector and first female NTSB air safety investigator. The 82-year-old pilot will now be part of the first crew on New Shepard and the oldest person ever to fly to space.

Related
Cars Washed Away Alamito Creek in Presidio County

High water at Alamito Creek overtakes 2 vehicles, killing 1 Marfa resident

By Ursula Muñoz-Schaefer

 

49 undocumented immigrants detained in RV near Big Bend 

By Big Bend Sentinel

 

19 employees parted ways with Presidio ISD this year. Some of those who left say the administration mistreated them. 

By Sachi McClendon

19 employees parted ways with Presidio ISD this year. Some of those who left say the administration mistreated them. 
 