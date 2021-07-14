Judd Foundation guided tours return July 22

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA – The Judd Foundation will reopen its doors to the public for guided visits on Thursday, July 22. Tours of the foundation shut down last year during the coronavirus pandemic, but with active cases in the county all the way down to zero, the foundation will now open with some precautions.

Tours will return to both the Marfa and New York locations, with differing rules across locations. Guided visits will resume at a reduced schedule with limited capacity so that there is space for continued social distancing. For the safety of everyone, all visitors will be required to wear masks during guided visits regardless of vaccine status.

Locally, a maximum of eight visitors can join in on each public guided visit of the Block, which will be available on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The studios will remain closed to visits until the fall. New York will welcome a maximum of 6 visitors on each public guided visit of 101 Spring Street on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

All visitors will need to book advance reservations available online only at https://juddfoundation.org/. Tickets will be released on a monthly basis. Please note Judd Foundation offices in New York and Texas will remain closed to the public. An updated version of the visitor guidelines is available on the website.