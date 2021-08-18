Big Bend Ultra race set for January 2022

By Big Bend Sentinel

BIG BEND –– The Big Bend Ultra race is back in 2022. Benefiting the Friends of Big Bend Ranch State Park, this race offers one of the best choices of distances for the trail runner. Participants can pick between a 50 mile course, a 50K, 30k, 20k and 10k through one of the most beautiful parts of Texas.

Slated for January 16, 2022, the race has historically drawn elite athletes throughout the region thanks to excellent weather, the fast course and the allure of Big Bend itself. The 2022 BBU will also include artists medals, a hardy post-race meal and incredible rugged beauty of Texas’ largest state park. The race begins and ends at Barton Warnock Visitors Center near Lajitas, Texas, with lodging options as varied as resort rooms, limited AirBnB options, RV facilities and tent camping.

Registration is open now, and lodging is expected to sell out early. Register prior to December 16, 2021, for early bird rates; late fee is $25. Learn more about registration, courses, newsletter and more at BigBend50.com.