Patriotic Millionaires: The wealthy aren’t above the law. Tax the ultra-wealthy cheaters. 

By Ron Guillot

As elected officials debate the details of the coming infrastructure package, Democrats are in a unique position to show Americans that they are serious about tackling skyrocketing inequality. That begins by simply enforcing tax rates for wealthy cheats. If we want to ensure that wealthy tax dodgers pay what they owe, we need to give the IRS the tools to enforce our tax code.

Whether it’s large corporations, billionaires or centi-millionaires, for the last few decades the wealthiest Americans have avoided paying their fair share. This is exemplified by the recent report from the IRS that put the current tax gap (the difference between the amount of taxes the IRS expects and what it actually receives) at approximately $1 trillion dollars. This amount far exceeds the annual average of $500 billion and is largely due in part to the corporate abuse of the pass-thru system.

When the wealthy dodge their taxes, they’re not just avoiding their responsibilities as American citizens, they’re passing the burden of paying the bill to poor and middle-class working folks. With so many crumbling roads, poor performing public schools and the uninsured, struggling Americans pay a horrible price for the greed of the most fortunate. After all, someone has to pick up the check for the amount the tax cheats aren’t paying.

Investing in the IRS to crack down on these tax cheats offers a strong return on investment, as the funds raised from enforcement will far surpass the initial investment. Initiatives like Representative Ro Khanna’s Stop The Tax Cheats Act introduced earlier this year suggest that by putting $70 billion dollars down over 10 years to increase the effectiveness of IRS enforcement, it will raise over $1.2 trillion dollars during the same time, an exceptional ROI without raising taxes (although we should raise rates on the top 0.01% percent).

The new funds would allow the agency to increase the amount of audits that it conducts against wealthy individuals and corporations, each of whom can easily spend unlimited funds on tax lawyers to avoid paying their fair share. Presently, the agency has a bad rap, and deservedly so –– the amount of audits it conducts against low-income taxpayers is shameful. The budget cuts conducted over the past decade have left the agency understaffed and under-equipped to handle the fight of America’s wealthiest, so they pick on the poor instead.

Although the taxman has never been a popular figure, polls consistently show strong support for reforming the tax system to make corporations and the wealthiest Americans pay the taxes they actually owe. The majority of Americans would cheer to see the IRS go after elite tax cheats. Americans don’t like cheating from the most privileged, bending the rules for their advantage. Aren’t we sick and tired of seeing headlines about Mr. Bezos and Mr. Musk paying zero taxes while spending billions to fly to space?

Democrats have a perfect opportunity to raise revenues, invest in our nation, stand with working people and draw a line between their priorities and the Republican party before a crucial midterm. Many know GOP senators are opposed to tax increases, although many are unaware the GOP recently blocked proposals to give the IRS resources to crack down on widespread tax evasion. For a supposedly free democracy, this is a disgusting stance — what kind of party openly aligns itself with wealthy and elitist tax cheats?

Unfortunately, however, not all Democrats are on the same side when it comes to the issue of tax fairness. Far too many Democrats who profess to be on the left pander to corporations and billionaire donors while refusing to address this important issue that we must fix. Now’s the time for moderate Democrats to stop the platitudes on this critical issue and act by supporting any measure to increase the IRS enforcement budget in the upcoming budget reconciliation package.

Let’s take this opportunity to finally make the incredibly wealthy tax cheats pay their share.

Ron Guillot of Denver, Colorado, is a member of the Patriotic Millionaires, a coalition of high-net-worth Americans concerned about the destabilizing concentration of wealth and power.