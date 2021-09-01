Shorthorns to kickoff against Holy Cross at Friday’s homecoming game

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA – Homecoming for the Marfa Shorthorns football team is this Friday evening, coinciding with the annual Marfa Lights Festival which brings hundreds of Shorthorn graduates back to Marfa every year. The mighty Shorthorns will face off against the Holy Cross Catholic High School Crusaders, and before the game begins the homecoming court will be introduced, and a king and queen will be crowned.

Marfa students are casting their ballots today for homecoming king and queen, and when festivities begin tomorrow evening, the whole court will be announced. The dukes and duchesses from grades 9 through 11 will be introduced on Martin Field at 5:45 p.m., and at 6 p.m. the winners of the titles prince, princess, king and queen will each be revealed and crowned.

By 6:05 p.m., the Shorthorns six-man football team will kickoff, with hopes to prevail over the Crusader football team from Midland. Last year, the team handily defeated the Permian Basin Co-Op’s Renegades 65 to 19 at the Marfa Homecoming game, and the team is looking to repeat that success on Friday.

This year, tickets are being sold on the night of the game at the south and west entrances of Martin Field. To secure a seat at the field, it’s $2 for children and students and $5 for adults. The Athletic Booster Club will be selling concessions this year to support the program.

The University Interscholastic League has no mandates in place at this time, High School Principal Allison Scott said, and the school will not be screening people with temperature readers this year. Instead, “We are recommending that people wear masks,” she said ahead of the big event.