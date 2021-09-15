Borderplex Alliance announces 2021 US/Mexico border summit featuring former Mexican President Felipe Calderón

By Big Bend Sentinel

EL PASO – The Borderplex Alliance is hosting its annual U.S./Mexico Border Summit on Thursday, November 4, in El Paso, and this year’s keynote speech will be delivered by former President of Mexico Felipe Calderón.

The renowned summit brings together stakeholders in business, public policy, diplomacy and the arts from both sides of the border to examine the most pressing challenges and unique opportunities facing the United States and Mexico.

President of Mexico from 2006 to 2012, Calderón implemented policies that catapulted Mexico into a powerful player in the global economy. Since leaving his post as president, he has focused his leadership and attention on the economic benefits of acting on climate change and has positioned himself as a leading voice on this global issue. President Calderón has hosted and chaired the G-20 Summit of Leaders, an important forum of heads of state and government.

He also chaired the UN Conference on Climate Change Conference of the Parties 16, which marked a new era of cooperation in this field. He was named “Statesman of the Year” by the World Economic Forum and “Champion of the Earth” by the United Nations, and received the Teddy Roosevelt Award for the Environment, the GLOBE Award from the Global Legislators Organization for a Balanced Environment, the International Star of Energy Efficiency award and TIME magazine has designated him as one of their top 100 influential people in the world.

Additional speakers, panels and agenda will be announced at a later date. In the interest of the health and safety of guests and the local community, the summit will follow recommended health and safety guidelines.

To buy individual tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-us-mexico-border-summit-thursday-nov-4-registration-167373479583. For group tickets (eight or more), contact Mallory Driggers at 915-298-1000 or mdriggers@borderplexalliance.org.