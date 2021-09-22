Free exercise and wellness classes at Marfa Public Library

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — During the pandemic people stocked up on athletic leisure and yoga gear in order to work from home — now Marfa Public Library can help you put all those comfy clothes to a new beneficial use. Marfa Public Library offers three types of free classes four times weekly: Zumba on Mondays and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.; Meditation on Tuesdays at 6 p.m.; and Kids’ Yoga on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. (ages 3-10). Currently, all classes are hosted outside in the Community Room Courtyard.

The library in Marfa has always been much more than a repository for books — it is one of our most important cultural and community hubs. These classes will appeal to a wider audience of existing patrons and attract a demographic who might not be regularly visiting the spaces. Most importantly, the library has dedicated itself to raising outside funding and making all ongoing exercise and wellness classes free to people who might not otherwise be able to afford them.

Zumba is led by Elizabeth Gutierrez, a Marfa resident and licensed teacher, from 6:30–7:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday evenings. When asked why everyone loves her class, Gutierrez says, “The reason is simple: Every class feels like a party!” Zumba combines Latin and international music with dance moves. Zumba routines incorporate interval training — alternating fast and slow rhythms — to help improve cardiovascular fitness.

Meditation is led by Nick Terry, a Marfa resident and long-time practitioner, from 6–7 p.m. Tuesday evenings. Generally, within the hour there are two meditation periods, with walking meditation between, followed by a brief practice-related open discussion. Meditation can aid in calming the mind and opening the heart. Please arrive shortly before 6 p.m. to attend. If a patron is new to meditation, please contact the library, as Terry offers orientations.

Kids’ Yoga is led by Kristal Cuevas, a Marfa resident and long-time practitioner, from 10:30–11:15 a.m. Sunday mornings. This 45-minute class is for students ages 3–10. Students will strengthen their body through basic yoga poses, play fun yoga games, and enjoy mindfulness stories and activities. They will also learn useful breathing exercises and relaxation/visualization techniques.

Library Director Nicki Ittner concludes, “We are thrilled to host these classes. We see our library as an essential part of the ecosystem of this rural community — not only are we a place where people go to seek help, but we are also a place where people go to give help. This suite of classes is just one way we are transforming the library into a learning center and a hub of volunteerism, which supports our vision where the library is the heart of our town.”

If you have a body and you can move any part of it, you can participate in some portion of all three of these classes. If you have accessibility questions, please contact the library before attending a class. Programs at the Marfa Public Library welcome individuals of different abilities.

These programs are made possible through a grant from the Tocker Foundation.