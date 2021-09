By Big Bend Sentinel

A memorial mass for Ron “Cosme” Segura, who passed away on June 26, 2021, will be held at 10 a.m, on Saturday, October 9, 2021, during the Valentine High School 2021 reunion. Services will be held at Valentine Sacred Heart Catholic Mission in Valentine, Texas. A gathering for family and friends will be hosted following the mass at 111 N. California Avenue, Valentine.