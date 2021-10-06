MISD sports update

By Big Bend Sentinel

Volleyball

The Lady Shorthorns volleyball program continues to make tremendous strides under new head coach and Marfa native, Priscila Serrano. Serrano, a standout MISD athlete and former member of the Sul Ross State University volleyball program, has revamped the Shorthorn volleyball program.

After a one-year playoff hiatus, the Lady Horns find themselves contending for the district title and hope to make a hard push as they enter the final round of district play. After defeating Balmorhea (3-0), Marathon (3-0), Sierra Blanca (3-1) and Van Horn (3-2), Marfa dropped a home game against Fort Davis (0-3); moving them into the second place district slot.

A veteran roster is the key to this season’s success for the Lady Horns. Standout senior and outside hitter, Brianna Sanchez, and setter, Odalys Chacon, continue to provide the team with offensive production and vocal leadership this season. The pair are four-year varsity members and were part of Marfa’s 2017 and 2018 regional qualifying teams.

Size and speed are the core of Marfa’s junior class members, which include Lesly Torres, Charlize Martinez, Ummi Chanez and Alexis Gonzalez. The four compose Marfa’s outside hitters and middle blockers. Fellow junior, Aundrea Garcia, cleans up the defense as the team’s libero, and Emily Hernandez sets up the team’s offense as the secondary setter. Rounding out the roster are outside hitters, Desiree Campos, Annalise Marquez, Annaka Salcido, Maryfer Martinez and setter Loretta Rivera.

Dropping their final two matches of the first round slowed Marfa’s momentum, but the team looks forward to bouncing back with wins the remainder of the season. The Lady Horns will host their final home game on Friday, October 8, against Sierra Blanca at the Marfa Shorthorn Gym at 4 p.m.

Football

The Shorthorn Stampede has put forth strong offensive numbers this season with lopsided victories over Holy Cross Catholic High School and West Texas Home School. Marfa’s losses have come against Grandfalls, Sierra Blanca, and Balmorhea to put the squad under .500 at the early stages of the season.

With first year senior quarterbacks Cristian Ontiveros and Juan Avila at the helm, the Horns have worked their way into strong home performances at Martin Field with workhorse running backs Uriel Torres, Adrian Catano and Derrick Campos. Helping the Horns’ long game is senior wideout Ian Marquez, who leads the team in receiving yards.

Linemen Nathan Pena, Christopher Conners and Tristen Conners not only continue to provide protection for Marfa’s running and passing game, but have become dual threats in Marfa’s offensive game. Jayden Nunez, Diegeo Estrada and Zach Wilson have provided offensive and defensive sparks for the Shorthorns, while Luis Solis continues to bulldoze opponents into loss yardage situations.

The Shorthorns will host Texas Leadership Charter Academy on Friday, October 8, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff time.

Cross-Country

The more they run, the more they improve. The Lady Shorthorns cross-country team tries to close the time gap as they approach the district and regional meets in October. Veteran state qualifiers Ummi Chanez (2x state qualifier) and Aundrea Garcia (1x state qualifier) lead the way as fellow teammates Emily Hernandez, Lesly Torres, Soraya Vallez and Liani Salcido continue to shave seconds off their team times in hopes of qualifying as a team to the state cross-country meet in November.

Head coach Edgar Ramirez sees the commitment of these runners throughout their 6 a.m. workouts and hopes the discipline and conditioning of the team will help them qualify for the state competition. The team will compete in Odessa Thursday, October 7, at their final meet before the district meet.

Junior High Sports

Marfa’s junior high teams continue to win on the field and on the court. The JH Horns football team has defeated Balmorhea, Sierra Blanca and Sanderson all by mercy rule and the Shorthorn volleyball squad capped off their recent outing by winning the District Tournament Championship game in Van Horn 2 sets to 1.