OBITUARY: Billy Row McGuire

By Big Bend Sentinel

Billy “Bill” Row McGuire passed away on September 28, 2021, at his home in Mineral Wells, Texas.

He was born on September 8, 1933, to Floyd and Alice Blackburn McGuire Sr. in Haskell County.

Bill attended Mattson School, graduating from Weinert Rural High School in 1952. Bill lettered multiple years in several sports, including football, basketball, track, softball, volleyball and baseball.

He attended Cisco Jr. College and subsequently Sul Ross University, both on combined football and baseball scholarships, earning a Bachelor of Science and Master of Education from Sul Ross University. Afterward he played semi pro baseball for the Farmington Flyers.

Bill used his sports experience to become a football coach at Coahoma High School, becoming a head coach at Hermleigh, Alpine, Fort Davis and Balmorhea High Schools.

He later began working for the Texas Youth Commission, directing the West Texas Children’s Home in Pyote and later in Mineral Wells. He retired from the Texas Youth Commission and began a retired career as an amateur golfer, winning many championships and awards.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brother Floyd McGuire Jr.; first wife and mother of his children, Lydia McGuire; and his second wife, Kay McGuire.

Survivors include his wife, Marie McGuire; daughter Deborah Chandler; son David McGuire and wife Alison; sister-in-law Alta McGuire; numerous stepchildren, grandchildren and friends.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Bill’s name to the Texas Pythian Home, 1825 Bankhead Dr., Weatherford, Texas, 76086, phone number 817-594-4465.