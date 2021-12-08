Marfa Chamber presents holiday bazaar Friday through Sunday

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Marfa Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Marfa Holiday Bazaar, taking place in downtown Marfa on December 10 through 12. The Chamber is welcoming locals, tourists, vendors and Santa himself to come together to celebrate the holiday season with festive lights, carolers, Santa photo ops and lots of holiday shopping. All events are free and open to everyone.

On the evening of Friday, December 10, the Chamber is partnering with Presidio County to welcome the public to the lighting of the Presidio County Courthouse at 5:30 p.m. The courthouse will remain open to the public for the lighting of the Christmas tree, which is decorated in honor of local veterans. All are welcome to enjoy hot cocoa, holiday carols by the Marfa ISD Choir, and kick off the season with friends and neighbors on the courthouse lawn. The Chamber will have maps available of participants of the Marfa Lights Holiday Decorating Competition.

Saturday, December 11, will have a host of activities, beginning with the opening of the Marfa Holiday Bazaar at 10 a.m. Local and visiting vendors will set up on Lincoln and Highland Ave around the County Courthouse. At 1 p.m., Presidio’s Mariachi Santa Cruz will begin a performance of holiday music in English and Spanish. At 2 p.m. the Santa processional will begin at the USO, heading north on Highland Ave toward the County Courthouse, escorted by the Marfa Volunteer Fire Department and Marfa Police Department. Santa will greet fans and pose for photos with the public at the Marfa Fire Station. A performance by Marfa ISD Ballet Folklorico and other special guests will follow.

Sunday, December 12, will be the final day of the Holiday Bazaar, with vendors set up again around the County Courthouse from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. This is a great place to support local makers and find special gifts for everyone on your nice list.

The Marfa Chamber of Commerce will continue accepting vendor applications as space permits. There is no fee for residents and businesses of Marfa, but applications are required.

More information can be found at marfachamberofcommerce.org.