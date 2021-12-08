News

Radio club hosts ‘Talk to Santa’ event at True Value in Alpine on Wednesday

By Big Bend Sentinel

December 8, 2021 339 PM

ALPINE — Kids have a chance to contact Santa Claus at the North Pole by shortwave radio on Wednesday, December 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. in front of True Value in Alpine. The Big Bend Amateur Radio Club will make contact with Old St. Nick for the 14th time this year.

A shortwave radio is like a walkie talkie that can contact people around the world, and The Big Bend Amateur Radio Club van will be staffed with “elves” to help children talk to Santa. 

The club advises visitors to dress warmly and come to True Value between 5 and 7p.m. to have a chance to contact the North Pole in person! For more information, call Rob Kinucan at (432) 837-2055.

