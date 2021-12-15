News

Marfa Food Pantry Thrift Store offers affordable Christmas shopping to kids under 11

Elbert Bassham, left, of the Marfa Food Pantry unloads 20 50-pound boxes of holiday hams donated by tequila company Herradura with Tom Craig, center, Coleman Morris-Goodrick, right, and other volunteers on Monday. Photo by Abbie Perrault.
By Big Bend Sentinel

December 15, 2021 222 PM

MARFA — Holiday shopping just got a little easier for Marfa youth looking for the perfect gifts for their loved ones this Christmas. 

From now until December 25, the Marfa Food Pantry Thrift Store will have special shopping hours for children age 11 and under, where everything in the store will cost “whatever they are able to pay,” the store announced. Special kids-only shopping hours are 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1403 W. San Antonio St. The thrift store’s regular hours are weekdays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

