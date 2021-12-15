Marfa Food Pantry Thrift Store offers affordable Christmas shopping to kids under 11

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Holiday shopping just got a little easier for Marfa youth looking for the perfect gifts for their loved ones this Christmas.

From now until December 25, the Marfa Food Pantry Thrift Store will have special shopping hours for children age 11 and under, where everything in the store will cost “whatever they are able to pay,” the store announced. Special kids-only shopping hours are 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 1403 W. San Antonio St. The thrift store’s regular hours are weekdays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.