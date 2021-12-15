St. Paul’s hosts ‘Longest Night’ service on Wednesday for those struggling during the holidays

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Blue? Yes, blue as in the blues. As in “I am feeling blue.” Not everyone is up and cheery for the Christmas holidays. Dealing with the death of a loved one, facing life after divorce or separation, coping with the loss of a job, living with cancer or some other disease that puts a question mark over the future, and a number of other human situations make parties and joviality painful for many people in Marfa congregations and communities.

Christmastime can be a painful time. The constant refrain on the radio and television, in shopping malls and churches, about the happiness of the season and getting together with family and friends, reminds many people of what they have lost or have never had. The anguish of broken relationships, the insecurity of unemployment, the weariness of ill health, the pain of isolation — all these can make some feel very alone in the midst of the celebrating and spending.

Some need the space and time to acknowledge their sadness and concern, to know that they are not alone and to receive encouragement to live the days ahead. For these

reasons, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Marfa is offering a special “Longest Night” service on Wednesday, December 22, at 7 p.m.

All are invited to come out, and join in sharing and hearing prayers, scripture and music that acknowledge that God’s presence is for those who mourn and for those who struggle, and that God’s Word comes to shine light into the darkness. Everyone, regardless of church background (or lack of it) is welcome.