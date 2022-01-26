OBITUARY: Antonio Larry Sydow

By Big Bend Sentinel

Antonio Larry Sydow, age 65, passed away at his home in Marfa, Texas, on January 17, 2022. He was born on August 11, 1956, to George Sydow and Eleanor Murrillo. Mr. Sydow worked as a custodian at Marfa Elementary for 26 years. He was a kind, talented and selfless person, always living life to the fullest by enjoying the simple pleasures in life and displaying his willingness to help anyone in need. He had many hobbies in which he was incredibly gifted at, which included photography, carpentry, cooking and home improvement projects, always bringing so much joy and laughter. He enjoyed spending time with his family: Mae, Jennifer, Rene and playing with grandchildren Mya and Jasmine.

He is survived by his wife, Mae Hernandez; sister Ramona Zubiate, sister Virginia Chen, Shirley L. Sydow; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be greatly missed.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.