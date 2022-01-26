OBITUARY: Tonia Ann Hill

By Big Bend Sentinel

Tonia Ann Hill was born in Fort Worth, Texas, to Kenneth Joe Hill and Joyce Ann Born on September 12, 1967. She was 54 years old. She passed away on January 15, 2022, at Big Bend Regional Hospital in Alpine, Texas. She attended Marfa High School in the 1980s. She was a manager at Dairy Queen in Alpine, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her husband, Jude Urquidez; daughter, Kendra Razo; son-in-law, James Lewis; son, Kenneth Garcia; daughter-in-law, LeeAnn Garcia; sister, Barbara Hill; nephew, Casey Martinez; great-nephew, Ethan Martinez; great-niece, Paisley Martinez; grandchildren Natalie Lewis, Haylie Lewis, Madilyn Lewis, Nevaeh Garcia, Michael Garcia and Damien Garcia.

She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmommy. She was loved so very much by family and many friends. We will all miss her dearly.

