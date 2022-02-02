OBITUARY: James F. Dyer II

By Big Bend Sentinel

James F. Dyer II passed away on January 28, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at home at the age of 92. He was born November 2, 1929, to A.E. Dyer and Beulah Mae McWhorter in Baird, Texas. He attended Sul Ross State University in 1947 where he met the love of his life, Jan Williams. They celebrated 70 beautiful years of marriage in May of 2021.

James loved the Lord, his family and ranching in the Davis Mountains of West Texas. He served as president of the Texas Limousin Association as well as the National Limousin Board during the 1980s. He served as a board member of the Fort Davis State Bank for 55 years from 1965 until 2020 as well as the chairman of the board for many years. He was inducted into the RAS Rodeo Exes Hall of Fame at Sul Ross State University in 1994, and in 2003 he was awarded the Foy Proctor Memorial Cowman’s Award of Honor.

James attended Gateway Wisdom Center as well as Church in the Mountains in Fort Davis. He is survived by his wife, Jan Dyer; children Jim and wife Kelie Dyer, and Jamie and husband David Dean; grandchildren Misty and husband Bobby Roberts, David Paul Dean, Zach Dean, Amber Dyer, Amanda Dyer; great-grandchildren Kaitlyn Roberts, Jonathan Roberts, James Dyer Roberts, David Roberts, Kiley Dean, Klacey Dean, Ryker Dean and Davan McMullan. As well as his 100-year-old sister, Marion Dyer Windham.

Alpine Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with his private service. Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.

The family asked for memorials to be sent to the Fort Davis Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 811, Fort Davis, TX 79734 or Davis Mountain Resort Volunteer Fire Department, 101-A Yellow Knife Trail, Fort Davis, TX 79734.