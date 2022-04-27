Obituary: Luis Q. Bejarano Sr.

By Big Bend Sentinel

Luis Q. Bejarano Sr., 79, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He was born on Sunday, June 21, 1942 in Red Bluff, Texas. Luis married the love of his life, Virginia Orona Bejarano, 62 years ago.

Luis enjoyed hunting, fishing, country music and boxing. He was a mechanic and had his shop in Pecos, Texas. He enjoyed visiting with his friends that he has made along the way. Luis was also a rancher in Fort Davis. He loved the animals and caring for them. He was a family man that worked hard to provide for his family. He was a great husband and a wonderful father. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory are his lovely wife Virginia Bejarano; son Luis Bejarano Jr. (Virginia); daughters Terry Bejarano, Lorina Bejarano and Patricia Bejarano; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Luis is preceded in death by his parents Rafael Bejarano Sr. and Cecilia (Quintana) Bejarano; brothers Manuel Bejarano, Rafael Bejarano Jr., and Patrick Chavira; and sister Mary Lou Keck.

A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St Mary’s Catholic Church, 211 W. San Antonio Street, Marfa, Texas.

Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel in Odessa, Texas. Condolences may be made online at acreswestfuneral.com