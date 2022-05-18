OBITUARY: Delfina Chavarria

By Big Bend Sentinel

Delfina Chavarria, 90, of Marfa, Texas, passed away May 9, 2022, at home surrounded by family. She was born December 17, 1931, in Shafter, Texas, and on July 8, 1950, married Luis Chavarria who passed at age 98 on July 20, 2020. She always enjoyed helping others and making her family happy, enjoying all the moments she had with her daughters, nephews/nieces and especially her great-grandchildren. She also, as her late husband did, helped the West family in every way that she could. In her spare time, she loved to take care of her plants and sit outside enjoying the fresh air with no worries. She is survived by her daughters, Eva Muniz and Alice Nieto; grandchildren Lisa Lathrop, Catherine Rodriguez, David Nieto and Xavier Nieto; and great-grandchildren Olivia Lathrop, Jackson Lathrop, Omar Rodriguez, Isaac Rodriguez, Adrian Nieto and Anthony Nieto. Burial services were held on May 17, 2022. We who loved her will never forget her and she will always be in our hearts. We miss you dearly “Memo.” We will always love you now and forever. Husband and wife, united once again watching over us.