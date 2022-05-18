OBITUARY: Josie Nunez Madrid

By Big Bend Sentinel

Josie Nunez Madrid, affectionately called “Mimi” by her daughters and grandchildren, 78, from San Angelo, Texas, was called to her home in Heaven by our Lord on Monday, May 16, 2022, as she felt the loving comfort of her family by her side. She was born on June 5, 1943 in Marfa, Texas, where she lived most of her life.

Josie is survived by her two daughters, Petronila Madrid and Melissa Madrid (Eric Sanchez); five grandchildren, Maricela Garcia, Donny Garcia, Jr., Rosalinda Garcia Flores (Marcos Flores), Tori Garcia and Robert Joseph Garcia (Kamryn Reynolds); three great grandchildren, Nicoah Davidson, Norah Davidson and Emiliano Flores, and a special furry family pet dachshund and her “partner in crime,” Sadie; her sister, Helen Calderon (Tony Calderon), brothers, Frank Nunez and Mike Nunez; nieces, Sarah Villa and her son, Josh Villa, Sandra Serrano and sons, Henry Serrano, Jr., Justin Serrano and Kennedy Serrano; niece, Erica Carrillo and family; niece, Calina Anderson and her children, Alana Flores (Carlos Flores and their children, Tristen and Tayah), Kari Nunez (Mario Valenzuela) and their children, Marci Nunez and her children, Jayne Nunez and her child; nephew, Douglas Anderson (Debbie Anderson); niece, Felicia Anderson; nephews Robbie Nunez and family, Frank Nunez, Jr. and family, Jacob Nunez and family, Larry Nunez and family, Charlie Nunez and family, Michael Lee Nunez and family; nieces JoAnn Nunez and family and Lisa Marie Nunez and family; sisters-in-law, Gugu Nunez and Linda Nunez. And many other family and friends whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Genoveva Nunez, brothers, Juan Nunez, Jr. and Robert Lee Nunez, and the father of her daughters, George V. Madrid, Jr.

Josie married George V. Madrid, Jr. on June 14, 1964 and moved to Pasadena, California where their daughters, Petronila and Melissa were born. Josie enjoyed dancing and especially loved gardening, crocheting and sewing special clothes for her family. She also loved serving her family and friends with her cooking and everyone loved all her special and holiday meals, which were delicious banquets for her family and friends. As a beautician, Josie was proud of her career which began in California at Magic Mirror salon, where it was not uncommon for her to work on well-known celebrities. She later worked in Marfa at her sister’s salon, Helena’s, where she and her sister Helen shared their talents, loved working together and created many cherished memories while serving others. This was later followed by her time at Genevieve’s hair salon. Josie’s beautician career and caring nature quickly honed her own brand of hometown counseling therapy skills for customers who not only came out with a great “hair-do” or haircut, but also with a much improved outlook and feeling “ten feet tall and bullet-proof!” One of her most cherished treasures was a photo of her and actor Sam Elliot taken at Marfa’s Centennial Celebration in 1983.

In her youth, Josie excelled at and loved the game of soccer and boasted to her daughters that she was never afraid of the ball and was better than the boys! For many youthful years, Josie closely resembled first-lady Jacqueline Kennedy and won several Jacqueline Kennedy “look-alike” contests. Josie also expanded her work experience with her colorful and adventurous spirit by working as a jailer at the Presidio County Jail and the Marfa feather factory where they made products for Las Vegas show-girl dancers and accessories for Playboy bunny outfits. Josie also loved her job at the Marfa Senior Nutrition Center where she worked as a cook and server. She once gave retirement a shot and moved to San Angelo from 2009 to 2011, but after missing her salon clients returned to Marfa where she worked another seven years until she made her second and final attempt at retirement by moving back to San Angelo in 2018 to be closer to her daughters and grandchildren. Alas, no one retires in Heaven, so get ready all you angels and saints because y’all are gonna get some of her hometown counseling and some holy Josie haircuts!

Josie was a devoted, caring and loving mother and grandmother and was her children’s and grandchildren’s Super Hero, often coming to their rescue and always ready and willing to offer her fierce defense for them. She often extended her passion of ensuring justice and unquestionable defense for her family and friends. Josie formed a special bond with Mary Sanchez, Eric’s mom, as she selflessly cared for Mary during her own battle with cancer. Josie was a faithful Catholic who loved attending church especially with her family and committed herself to praying the rosary daily and surrendering herself to the sacred heart of Jesus Christ.

Josie’s family and friends will celebrate her beautiful life with a viewing and visitation at Harper’s Funeral Home, San Angelo, Texas, on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Rosary will be on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Mass and funeral service will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 211 W. San Antonio Street, Marfa, Texas and burial at Cemetario de la Merced.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Marc Wimpee, the staff and nurses of Baptist Memorial’s Sagecrest Care Center – Allison House, Hospice of San Angelo, especially Vicki Keck, R.N., all our wonderful and caring work family at ADACCV and our caring ADACCV Board of Directors, West Texas Rehab Center for their love and support, Gary and Leny Davis for their love and support and bringing the holy Eucharist to Josie every Sunday; Camille Martinez, Trevor Sanchez, Henry Sanchez, Nathan and Lexi Sanchez, Will Ott and Hilary Sanchez for their loving care and compassionate support and thoroughly enjoying Josie’s homemade pimiento and cheese spread; Natalia Villarreal and Larysa Belman for taking the time to visit Josie and the special Mother’s Day gift for Melissa which she will always cherish; her granddaughter Maricela Garcia for her selfless, untiring, devoted and constant compassionate care. Special thanks to granddaughter Rosalinda Garcia Flores and family for their surprise Mother’s Day visit which was lovingly cherished by her grandmother; her grandchildren Tori, Donny and Robert Joseph Garcia and Kamryn Reynolds for their unending love and support; Lizette Cervantes, for her lifelong friendship, love and support; her dear friends Linda Webb and family, Dola Rodriguez and Mary Wingo for their constant visits and caring companionship; Rosemary Baeza Jiminez and family for their love and offering masses for Josie. Special thanks to her sister Helen, her brother Mike and nieces and nephews Sarah, Sandra, Henry Serrano, Sr., Calina, Felicia and Alana and her family and Josie’s neighbor, Odelia, cousins Leo Franco, Raymond and Vicki Sotelo and sister-in-law, Gugu Nunez, all for their loving and caring visits. We also want to thank all of our family and friends who brought our mom so much joy and happiness and at the time when she was most in need, lovingly kept her and our family in their hearts and prayers. We offer a very special thank you to our Father in Heaven for the many incredible and beautiful years we had with the wonderful mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend we all had in Josie Madrid.