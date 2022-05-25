News

PHOTOS: Marfa High School graduation parade

By Big Bend Sentinel

May 25, 2022 1047 PM

“It’s good for the morale of our students and gives people an opportunity to see them one more time,” said Athletic Director Linda Ojeda. “It’s great to celebrate them.” 

Marfa High School Senior Dakota Martinez at Wednesday’s graduation parade. Students ride or drive in decorated cars and throw candy to attendees in a festive procession down Highland Avenue. The tradition started during the pandemic but was back by popular demand for its third consecutive year. Photo by Mary Cantrell

Seniors Ian Marquez and Soraya Vallez ride their decorated car down Highland Avenue. Photo by Mary Cantrell

Graduate Saul Garcia celebrates the upcoming graduation at Wednesday’s parade. Photo by Mary Cantrell

