OBITUARY: Josephine Hernandez Dominguez

By Big Bend Sentinel

Josephine Hernandez Dominguez — “Josie,” as she is known to her friends — was a long-time resident of Marfa. She was born in Presidio on May 18, 1919, to Jorge Hernandez and Julia Tarango. She lost her father and two brothers Arturo and Santiago in 1921 to the Spanish flu pandemic, but survived with her mother and one infant sister. Her mother later remarried Luz Hernandez and blessed Josie with two more sisters, Eloisa and Esther. Josie attended Blackwell School and left eighth grade in 1932 to help her seamstress mother while also providing assistance and home care to local ranchers and their families. She later met and married ranch hand Ruben Gaitan Dominguez and was mother to two children, Ruben Jr. and Imelda Anna.

The epitome of “strong willed,” Josie taught herself to drive her husband’s car at a time when few people owned cars, much less women who were able to operate them. Josie spent one summer in the late 1950s working for the Lindy Pen Company in Culver City, California, in order to spend time with her son who was attending El Camino College. That summer she enrolled her young daughter in a summer camp for twirlers while she worked during the day. Josie served as president of the Apostolate of the Sacred Heart of Jesus for 28 years and was a devoted patron and parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marfa. She was quite the traveler, having ventured across the U.S., went on a pilgrimage to Mexico City, and took a Caribbean cruise where she spent time in Haiti, Puerto Rico, and the beautiful islands of St. Maarten and St. Kitts. Josie loved spending time with family, attending the Marfa Lights festival, and was a big sports fan.

Josefina is preceded in death by her parents Jorge and Julia, stepfather Luz Hernandez, sisters Hortencia and Eloisa, son Ruben Jr., and many friends, in-laws and family; she lost her father and two brothers Arturo and Santiago in 1921 to the Spanish flu pandemic but survived with her mother and one infant sister, Hortencia. She is survived by her sister Esther Lopez, daughter Imelda Villanueva; grandsons Raynaldo Villanueva and daughter Janice Libaton, Chris Villanueva and wife Michelle and great-grandsons Matthew and Ryan, grandsons Charles Villanueva, Gene Villanueva and wife Amy, and Vincent Villanueva.

Bless you Josefina, Mom, Sister, Grandmother and Aunt. May you rest in eternal love and peace.

A visitation was held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marfa, Texas, with a Rosary following at 10 a.m. and funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial took place at Merced Cemetery in Marfa after the service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences may be sent to the family online at acreswestfuneral.com