OBITUARY: Michael “Mike” Bryant Salazar

By Big Bend Sentinel

Michael “Mike” Bryant Salazar, 33, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at University Hospital. He was born to Juan Miguel Salazar and Leticia Hernandez in Eagle Pass, Texas, on April 13, 1989.

Michael grew up in Eagle Pass where he graduated from C.C. Winn High School, Class of 2007, and later moved to San Antonio where he resided for the last 13 years. He earned his undergraduate degree in criminal justice from UTSA and was currently working on a master’s degree in special education and bilingual education from Texas A&M – Kingsville. A lover of the outdoors, his favorite pastime activities included kayaking, paddle boarding, tubing, fishing and traveling. He also enjoyed a nightly gym session, shooting at the range, country music and the Houston Texans. Often in the company of family and friends, Michael enjoyed a good time, and happily accepted the wonders of life as he experienced them. A favorite saying of his was, “Asi es la vida,” a motto he lived by and trusted God’s direction over all things. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his parents, Juan Miguel “Mike” Salazar of Marfa, Texas, and Leticia Hernandez of Eagle Pass, Texas; their spouses, Frances Garcia and Cecil Hernandez; sisters, Sylvia Laurence and her husband Kevin, and Natalie Salazar; grandmother, Margarita Hernandez; nephew, Liam Laurence; numerous extended family members and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Salazar, and grandfather, Jesus F. Hernandez.

The Family will be present to receive friends from 4 p.m. Friday until 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home.