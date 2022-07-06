OBITUARY: Lorenzo Moreno Lara

By Big Bend Sentinel

With the faith and love of his blessed Lord and Savior, Lorenzo Moreno Lara closed his eyes to his earthly home on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and opened his eyes to a glorious homecoming to be welcomed by Jesus Christ, his personal Lord and Savior.

Praying of the most holy Rosary will be recited on Friday, July 8 , 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine, Texas, followed by a Mass of Christian burial with Father Alfonso Sanchez to serve as celebrant. Burial will follow at Holy Angels Cemetery in Alpine, Texas, where Lorenzo will be laid to rest.

Those providing one final act of love for Lorenzo by serving as pallbearers will be Remigio Carrasco, Michael Rodriguez, Steven Rodriguez and Derek Rodriguez. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Larry Lara, Lonnie Lara, Gilbert Gonzales, Carlos Rodriguez, Ryan Baade and James Howell. Lorenzo was born on July 21, 1933, in Shafter, Texas, to Luis Lara and Ernestina Moreno. He attended public school in Alpine and obtained a general equivalency degree before enlisting in the United States Air Force on July 18, 1952, where he was a construction equipment operator. He proudly served our country for four years and received an Honorable Discharge on July 17, 1956.

He married the love of his life, Maria Eduvina Campos Garcia, on July 27, 1956, and had Larry Ramsey Lara, LaNelle Martha Rodriguez, Lonnie Robert Lara, Lorinda Ann Gonzales and Lu Lara-Valdez. Lorenzo and Eduvina were married for over 65 years. Lorenzo was a Catholic by faith and was devoted to his family. He loved life and was a friendly and familiar face in the community. Lorenzo was preceded in death by his parents, Luis Lara and Ernestina Moreno Lara; brothers Luis “Vichy” Lara, Leopoldo “Polo” Lara, and Leovigildo “Leo” Lara; and his grandson Jason Scott Rodriguez.

Those left to honor and cherish Lorenzo’s life are his children, Larry Lara and wife Elizabeth Montalvo Lara, LaNelle Lara and husband Carlos Rodriguez, Lonnie Lara and wife Becky Pallanez Lara, Lorinda Gonzales and husband Gilbert Gonzalez and daughter Lu Lara-Valdez. Lorenzo had the honor of being called “Tata” by his 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has offered prayers, thoughts, and just being there for us during this time. God is good all the time and all the time, God is good.

