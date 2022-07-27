OBITUARY: Maria “Flora” Conners

By Big Bend Sentinel

Maria “Flora” Conners was born on November 6, 1930, in Marfa, Texas, and passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. She was reunited with her husband John Conners who passed away on June 18, 2022. Through their journey of 64 years of marriage, they were graced with three children: John Kennedy Conners, Mary Francis Gonzales and Charles Lee Conners. Flora loved her seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren so very much, and the memories they have of her will stay with them forever.

Flora was born to Rito Rivera Sr. and Maria Samaniego, grew up in Marfa, and attended the Blackwell School. Flora was the first born of 10 brothers and sisters. Flora is preceded in passing by her parents Rito Sr. and Maria Rivera; brother Eduardo Rivera; and sisters Reyes Lujan, Gloria Rivera, Manuela Valverde and Petra “Suki” Lujan. Flora is survived by sisters Betty Rivera, Elizabeth “Chela” Torres, Patricia Rivera; and brothers Rito Rivera Jr. and Mario Rivera.

Flora cared so much for her family. She loved nothing more than to sit outside with her peach tree and all her flowers, which is how she got her nickname “Flower.” Flora loved to dance –– even well into her late 80s, you would catch her singing and dancing.

Services will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marfa and begins at 9 a.m. with the visitation and then she will be laid to rest at the Merced Cemetery followed by the church services.

Pallbearers will be Jesse Garcia, Manny Lujan, Christopher Rivera, Brady Salmon, Guillermo “Willie” Hernandez and Camden Lujan. Honorary Pallbearers are Christopher Conners and Adam Gonzales.