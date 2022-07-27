OBITUARY: Robert William Simpson

By Big Bend Sentinel

Robert William Simpson, age 68, passed away in his home on July 8, 2022. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on November 8, 1953, the oldest of three children born to Robert and Margaret Simpson. Robert lived a remarkable life, filled with changes and the ups and downs that come along with them. After graduating from Gregory-Portland High School in 1971, he went to Texas A&M on a drama scholarship and worked as a disc jockey for the school radio station. After eventually graduating with a B.A. in speech and hearing therapy in 1979 and studying audiology in graduate school at the University of Texas in Austin, he worked in educational and clinical settings, serving individuals with disabilities. Next, he followed his self-taught passion of astronomy, living in the Davis Mountains and working at the McDonald Observatory. Although he left that job and moved to San Antonio to work as an inspector for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, he found his way back to the Davis Mountains in 2014 while continuing to perform inspections as an independent contractor. There he married his wife Mary and enjoyed the peace and tranquility of the mountain life. After Mary’s illness and passing, he slowed down a bit but continued to enjoy life and the company of friends and his beloved dogs.

Robert had a lovely voice and enjoyed singing, especially in karaoke bars in San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Alpine. He will be remembered by his friends and family as a generous and caring man who loved the cosmos, music, good food and bad puns.

Robert is survived by his sister Rebecca Pease (Chris) of Lacombe, Louisiana; two nieces, Allison Pease (Drew Dittmer) of Rocheport, Missouri, and Emily Pease of Austin; and one nephew, John Dylan Simpson-Wilk of Portland, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Simpson; parents, Robert and Margaret Simpson; and brother, John Simpson.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to friends and neighbors who provided temporary loving care for Pups and Sweet Pea, and the wonderful couple who have given them a permanent home. Robert and Mary are surely smiling down on you!

No formal memorial service is planned, so please take a moment to remember Robert and say a prayer, sing a song, and/or raise a glass.

