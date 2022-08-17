OBITUARY: Rudolph (Rudy) Lambaria

By Big Bend Sentinel

Rudolph (Rudy) Lambaria was born January 20, 1947, in Pleasanton, Texas. His parents were Adela Valdez Lambaria and Santos Sierra Lambaria. On Friday, August 5, 2022, his family was notified that he was the victim of an automobile accident in South Bexar County. He was returning from a family ranch in Atascosa County.

Rudy attended school in Pleasanton, Texas, where he played football and was elected Pep Squad Sweetheart. He graduated in 1966. He met his wife, Florinda (Flo) Martinez Lambaria at the Strawberry Festival in 1965. They married in 1967 and celebrated 55 years of marriage January 21, 2022.

Rudy was a medic in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He worked in sales for Tom Benson and retired from American Airlines after a long career. He loved to travel. He attended San Antonio College and St. Mary’s University. He received a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Our Lady Of The Lake University.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Claude Lambaria. He is survived by his wife, Flo Martinez Lambaria of San Antonio, Texas; his daughter Robin Lambaria who resides in Texas and Los Angeles, California; his son Scott Lambaria and his wife Kathy of San Antonio; his son Marcus Lambaria and his wife Veronica of Bexar County. He is also survived by four beautiful grandchildren, Noah Scott Lambaria, Adriana Paige

Lambaria, Anthony Lambaria and Tristan Lambaria. He is also survived by his sister, Virginia

Lambaria Escamilla and her family of Fort Worth, Texas.

Rudy was loved and will be greatly missed by many other relatives and friends. Visitation was held Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Poteet, Texas, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass was celebrated Saturday, August 13, at 10 a.m. Interment followed at the Roy Martinez Family Cemetery on FM 476, Poteet, Texas 78065. Arrangements by Puente and Sons Funeral Home in San Antonio, Texas.