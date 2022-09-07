OBITUARY: Orlando Espinosa

By Big Bend Sentinel

Orlando Espinosa, 67, of Pflugerville, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on September 5, 2022, in his hometown Alpine, Texas, at Big Bend Regional Hospital. As many of you know, Orlando was a devout Catholic and prayed his Rosary daily, please pray for the repose of his soul. As one friend mentioned, “God needed an angel,” and called him home.

The Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine. Burial will follow at Holy Angels Cemetery.

Orlando was born in Alpine to Francisco and Isabel Espinosa on October 29, 1954. He grew up and went to school in Alpine. He married Clara Espinosa in December of 2008 in a surprise wedding in Corpus Christi at Clara’s family holiday event, a second marriage for both. He graduated from Sul Ross University and Angelo State University. For over 30 years, Orlando worked as a pharmaceutical research scientist at Cedra Corporation, which later became Worldwide Clinical Trials. He assisted in several drug developments and is published in some prestigious medical journals. After retiring, Orlando devoted a few years at Pflugerville ISD and most recently part-time at St. Elizabeth Of Hungary Catholic Church in Pflugerville.

Orlando is preceded in death by his parents Francisco and Isabel Espinosa.

Orlando is survived by his wife, Clara Espinosa; his son Xavier (Valerie) Espinosa; his stepson Sam (Marisol) Martinez; his brother, Alonso Espinosa, and sisters Virginia Lujan, Irma (Julian) Ramirez, Rosanna Mancha, Annabelle Rubio; his grandchildren Matthew Puente, Jaelynn Espinosa, Jonavon Espinosa, Jeremiah Espinosa; and step-grandchildren Leo and Logan Martinez; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly and would read stories to, right hoojeps!

Pallbearers will be Xavier Espinosa, Matthew Espinosa, Rick Molinar, Frank Villanueva, Dominic Rubio, Michael Espinosa. Honorary pallbearers Adolfo Mancha, Gabriel Portillo, Julian Ramirez, Arturo Yáñez, Oscar Olazaba and Camilo Celaya.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Alpine Emergency Services, the wonderful staff at Big Bend Regional Medical Center (especially the nurses), Alpine Memorial Funeral Home and Deborah Pruitt of Double K Flowers & Gifts.

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine.

Online condolences can be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com