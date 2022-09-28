Marfa Country Clinic now offering weekly urgent care hours 

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Marfa Country Clinic, located on Oak Street next to the Marfa Public Library, is now offering same day appointments for urgent care needs.

“We were realizing that it was getting harder and harder to get in to be seen. So [we’re] just opening up some slots,” said Dr. Christie Alexander.

Same-day urgent care appointments will be offered on Monday afternoons and Wednesday and Friday mornings. The appointments will be brief 15-minute time slots and are for acute needs such as urinary tract infections, colds, strep throat, ankle sprains, chest pains, dog bites and more, according to Alexander.

“Anything that should be seen right away versus, ‘Oh, you know, I have this thing I can see you in a week,’ then we could book them at a different time for a longer appointment,” said Alexander.

Patients should first try to make a same-day appointment with their primary care doctor, but if they are unable to get in can contact the Marfa Country Clinic to see if their insurance would cover an urgent care visit.

“We’re not an urgent care center. We’re just opening up urgent care appointments for specific needs that can be handled quickly,” said Alexander.

Days and times that the clinic will offer same day urgent care are subject to change, said Alexander, depending on the needs of the community.

For more information call 432-729-3000.