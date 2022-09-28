Scholastic Book Fair comes to Marfa

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Marfa ISD’s annual book fair is October 3-7 at the Marfa Schools Library on the high school campus. The school’s library has a goal of adding 650 new books to its shelves for all ages.

Hours for the book fair are Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to noon. There are additional shopping hours on Thursday, Oct. 6, 6-7 p.m. during the junior high football game.

If you can’t make the fair during those hours, you can shop online from October 3-16, 2022, at https://www.scholastic.com/bf/marfaschools.

Contact Marfa Librarian Crawford Marginot at 432/729-5500, x3040 for more information or to volunteer.