OBITUARY: Blanca Valenzuela Catano

By Big Bend Sentinel

Blanca Valenzuela Catano of Marfa, a loving wife and mother, passed away on August 22, 2022, at the age of 73.

Blanca was born on February 13, 1949, to Blas and Polina Valenzuela. In May 1966, she married Jesus Catano in Redford, Texas. They had two children, Martha Catano (Nunez) and Martin Catano.

Blanca worked for the Marfa Independent School District and Redford schools for at least 30 years. She was a devoted Catholic. She volunteered cleaning St. Mary’s Catholic Church and St. Joseph’s in Redford.

Blanca is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers –– Ruben, Pilar and Benito Valenzuela –– and her daughter Martha Catano Nunez. Blanca is survived by her husband Jesus Catano, son Martin Catan, two grandchildren and one great grandson.

Services and burial were on August 26, 2022.

She will be greatly missed by friends, family and acquaintance friends from MISD. I want to thank everyone for their condolences, prayers and calls.