OBITUARY: David Quintela Saenz

David Quintela Saenz, 59, of Alpine, Texas, passed away on September 30, 2022, in Fort Stockton, Texas.

David was born in Alpine, Texas, to Daniel and Zulema Saenz on December 18, 1962. He attended Alpine High School and Sul Ross State University in his hometown. David married his high school sweetheart, Stephanie Saenz, on February 6, 1988, in Alpine. He worked as a general contractor for 30+ years, and started his career journey, along with his brother and friend, in their company, Triple S Construction.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 5 p.m. at the Memorial Chapel at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home with praying of the Most Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church by Father Pablo Matta with burial to follow at Holy Angels.

Throughout David’s life, his personality could best be described as generous, lighthearted and carefree, enthusiastically driven, and lovingly devoted. Whether it be in his personal life or work environment, David truly encapsulated a youthful and full-of-life spirit that was contagious to anyone that knew him or encountered him. He was very passionate about his construction and carpentry projects and took the most personal and attentive approach when building homes for eager clients and families; their satisfaction and approval was of utmost priority to him. After work hours, David enjoyed the simple things in life and found pleasure and contentment in spending time with his wife and children, friends and family. That time was spent bringing laughter and smiles to the ones he loved, through his naturally quick-witted humor, hilariously eventful stories, and lovingly teasing advice. Also described as the “life of the party,” he was the type of person that brought joy to others without even trying. David was good at socializing, and always enjoyed having a cold beer with friends. However, most of all, he was an exceptional family man. He valued the special bond that he shared with his four siblings and was always a faithful and dependable son. While David was an extraordinarily supportive father that constantly radiated liveliness and good humor with his three children and nine grandchildren, he was first and foremost a dedicated husband. The love story that David and Stephanie shared could be a script taken right out of The Notebook. Their everlasting connection of 41 years was filled with laughter, grace, compassion, friendship, teamwork and ultimately, unconditional love.

David is preceded in death by his father, Daniel “Indio” Saenz; his father-in-law, Charles Moak; and his brother-in-law, Hector Holguin.

David is survived by his wife, Stephanie Saenz; daughters, Chanci Saenz Anderson and Mary Catherine Saenz Rodriguez; son, Sawyer Saenz; sons-in-law, Cole Anderson and Michael Rodriguez; daughter-in-law, Leandra Saenz; brothers, Danny Saenz and Sam Saenz; sisters, Eva Holguin and Monica Saenz; mother, Zulema Saenz; mother-in-law, Mary Moak; grandchildren, Henleigh, Evan, Madelyn, Masen, Liam, Maryn, Oliver, Adalynn and Maylen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Chanci, Sawyer, Mary Catherine, Danny and Sam.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org in memory of David.

The Family of David Saenz wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Focused Care Nursing Home in Fort Stockton and Pecos County Memorial Hospital & Hospice.

