OBITUARY: Juanita Morales Acosta

By Big Bend Sentinel

Juanita Morales Acosta, of Marfa, Texas, went to meet her Savior, Our Lord Jesus Christ, on October 10, 2022, in Grand Prairie, Texas, surrounded by family. Juanita was born in Fort Davis, Texas, to Rafael and Maria Onate Morales on February 8, 1924.

Juanita married Joe Campos Acosta on February 20,1944, in Marfa. She worked as a waitress

at the Paisano Hotel and various other restaurants in Marfa for many years. After the passing of her husband, she lived her final years in Grand Prairie with her daughter Gloria. Rosary will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marfa, followed by a funeral Mass by Father Victorino Laresca and burial at Catholic Cemetery in Marfa.

Juanita is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a sister, Zenaida Morales; and three brothers, Ricardo Morales, Miguel Morales and Manuel O. Morales. Juanita is survived by a daughter, Gloria Acosta of Grand Prairie; three sons, Joe (Lorina) Acosta Jr. of Grand Prairie, Oscar (Lourdes) Acosta of El Paso, and Jaime (Todd) Acosta of Palm Springs, California; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Martin Chavez, Abelardo Chavez Sr., Danny Acosta, Joel Acosta, Ruben Garcia and Conrad Berther.

Online condolences may be left at www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.