OBITUARY: Josefina “Josie” Vasquez

Josefina “Josie” Vasquez, 94, of Marfa, Texas, passed away on November 22, 2022, in Odessa, Texas.

Josie was born in Marfa to Jose and Cosme Velasco on December 11, 1927. Josie married Armando Vasquez from Casa Piedra, Texas, on February 20, 1946. They were married for 76 years.

Josefina is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Emilia “Millie” Panek; and her sisters, Emma Segura, Clara Barron and Hortenia Ceniceros.

She is survived by her daughter, Olga Hernandez; son Loretto Vasquez (Conchita); and grandchildren, Jacqueline Dupont (Scott), Elijio Hernandez Jr. (Farrah), Bryan Vasquez (Rosie), Melissa Hope, Gabriel Vasquez, and Adrian Vasquez (Adri). She also had 10 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date and have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.